"She's a no-show!" - Claressa Shields blasts Savannah Marshall for missing press conference

Claressa Shields has once again gone after Savannah Marshall, this time for missing a press conference.

The two female middleweight champions have even been embroiled in long-term beef. The hatred between the two started in the amateurs when Marshall defeated Shields. The rivalry has carried over into the professional ranks, with both women holding titles in the same weight class.

Shields and Marshall are apparently in talks for a fight later this year. The two even got into a scuffle following the WBO Middleweight Champion's latest win over Femke Hermans. All indications point towards a bout being set for the summer, but according to Shields, it may not happen.

The 27-year-old discussed the possible fight in an interview with SecondsOut. Shields confirmed that the bout was close to being finalized, and they even had a press conference set for next Monday and Tuesday. In the interview, Shields said:

"We're supposed to be announcing our fight on Monday and Savannah Marshall is a no-show. I was supposed to be flying to the U.K. on Tuesday to announce our fight and have a big press conference, but also, Savannah Marshall is also a no-show… I don't know what's going on with that, but I'm hoping that she can get her s*** together and we can fight."

Watch Claressa Shields discuss Savannah Marshall below:

Claressa Shields is unimpressed with Savannah Marshall's power

Claressa Shields remains unimpressed with Savannah Marshall's punching ability.

'Silent Assassin' remains one of the hardest hitters in women's boxing with 10 knockouts in 12 contests. Marshall's latest contest saw her claim a destructive knockout over Femke Hermans as an early contender for the greatest finish of the year.

delivered and then immediately stared down Claressa Shields at ringside.



HUGE ONE PUNCH KO @Savmarshall1 delivered and then immediately stared down Claressa Shields at ringside. (via @Boxxer) HUGE ONE PUNCH KO 💥@Savmarshall1 delivered and then immediately stared down Claressa Shields at ringside. (via @Boxxer) https://t.co/XelpIRtwPE

Following the victory, Shields and Marshall got into a confrontation, continuing their rivalry. In a recent interview with Sky Sports News, the 27-year-old noted that despite witnessing the knockout over Hermans firsthand, she's not afraid of her foe's power.

Discussing Savannah Marshall's knockout power, Shields said:

"She has so many knockouts because she's fought against tomato cans... I want her to hit me with that same punch... I just told her to make sure she brings that punching power with her in the summer because I don't want any excuses when I beat her. I don't have any concerns. I am the greatest, the GWOAT: greatest woman of all time."

Watch Claressa Shields discuss fighting Savannah Marshall below:

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews "This is one of the biggest fights in women's boxing"



Claressa Shields says that getting knocked out by Savannah Marshall is not something she's worrying about 🥊 "This is one of the biggest fights in women's boxing" Claressa Shields says that getting knocked out by Savannah Marshall is not something she's worrying about 🥊 https://t.co/SUB9zlPVHb

