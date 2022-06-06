"They don't want that fight" - Eddie Hearn on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano rematch

In an interview with Pro Boxing News, Eddie Hearn stated Amanda Serrano and her team don't want a rematch with Katie Taylor:

"They don't want that fight, unfortunately. We've spoken to Jake Paul's team and they don't want to go to Ireland, they don't really want the rematch, and it was kind of like regardless of the offer, 'we don't want to do the rematch.' I think they want to go away, maybe build some confidence, and get a win in August."

Hearn proposed that the rematch could be revisited at a later time:

"Maybe we can look at it next year. It's very disappointing because I loved that fight and I think it's such a great fight and such a close fight, but it doesn't look like a fight that unfortunately Amanda Serrano wants."

For fight fans hoping to revisit the historic matchup between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano this year, things are not looking good.

Taylor posted this workout clip to Instagram:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Watch the clip with Eddie Hearn here:

What is next for Katie Taylor if not Amanda Serrano?

Now that Eddie Hearn has confirmed Amanda Serrano does not appear interested in a rematch with Katie Taylor, her next opponent is unclear.

With a record of 21-0, the undefeated Irish fighter has a few options outside of the Serrano rematch. Some potential names she could face include Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Mayer is also an undefeated boxer with a record of 17-0, with 5 knockouts. She currently holds the WBO, IBF, and The Ring Super Featherweight Titles. She's won matches against Jennifer Han, Maiva Hamadouche, Erica Farias, and Ewa Brodnicka.

Taylor currently holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Lightweight Titles. A match between Taylor and Mayer would be a huge event. If they meet, depending on if it happens at super featherweight or lightweight, it could result in either Taylor or Mayer becoming a two division unified champion with potentially a combined 8 belts to their name.

Mayer posted this video to her Instagram about getting a Fight of the Year award:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far