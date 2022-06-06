'I’ve heard it's Tommy Fury'- Eddie Hearn on Jake Paul's return on August 13

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Jake Paul might be facing Tommy Fury in his return fight on August 13.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer and Tyson Fury’s half-brother were initially scheduled to fight in December. However, Fury pulled out due to a broken rib and bacterial chest infection. Since then, both fighters have been desperate for a bout and have continued to talk up hopes of a rescheduled date.

In an interview with Pro Boxing Fans on YouTube, Eddie Hearn shared that the foiled faceoff between the two could happen after all. The British promoter, who doesn't promote either boxer, quickly apologized for giving away details of the highly-anticipated matchup, saying:

“He’s [Jake Paul] fighting on August 13 and but I’ve just heard it’s Tommy Fury. Sorry for announcing, I just heard it's Tommy Fury but I’m sure nothing’s official.”

Paul, 25, holds a record of 5-0 including four knockouts in his two-year professional career. He is currently in the thick of preparations for his return in August. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Fury is also undefeated with an 8-0 record, including four knockouts.

However, the two fighters were heavily criticized for the nature of their unblemished record inside the ring, with both of them facing unheralded boxers.

While Tommy Fury remains the frontrunner, Jake Paul could also fight Anderson Silva

After Tommy Fury pulled out of their scheduled bout, Jake Paul fought Tyron Woodley and knocked out the former UFC welterweight champion in the sixth-round.

A few months later, Fury recovered and made his return to the ring on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, beating Daniel Bocianski via unanimous decision.

‘The Problem Child’ has announced that he will return to the ring on August 13 but is yet to reveal who his next opponent will be. He has called out multiple UFC mainstays in the past, including Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz. However, none of those bouts have come to fruition as all three superstars are still under contract with the MMA promotion.

Another big name among Paul's options is Anderson Silva. The 47-year-old UFC legend is one of the favorites to step into the ring against Paul despite their massive age difference. Silva is coming off a knockout victory against Tito Ortiz in September last year. He has amassed a professional record of 3-1, including 2 KOs.

