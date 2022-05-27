"We are better than this" - Amanda Serrano, Ryan Garcia, Jake Paul and other boxers mourn tragic Texas school shooting

Jake Paul is one of many names from the boxing world who have spoken out about the Texas school shooting.

On May 24, 21 lives were taken when a shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Eighteen-year-old Salvador Ramos, who was identified as the attacker, was responsible for the deaths of 19 children and two teachers. Seventeen others were wounded. Hours later, a US Border Patrol agent shot and killed Ramos.

The school had security measures in place at the time of the shooting, including security staff patrolling the entrances.

Many familiar faces from the boxing world have expressed their grief over the latest shooting in America.

Ryan Garcia wrote on Twitter:

“I’m so sad and I’m hurting for hearts in Texas where the shooting occurred. I don’t understand what causes someone to do such a horrific thing. We need to come together to find a solution to stop and prevent these things from happening. Prayers of healing to all the families.”

Amanda Serrano tweeted:

Jamel Herring had this to say:

Stephen Fulton put out a tweet:

Barry Jones said:

Jake Paul was another to put out a statement:

Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions also posted a statement mourning the loss of one of the children,10-year-old Xavier Lopez.

Jake Paul and Claressa Shields are amongst many calling for change after another mass shooting in America

The latest incident was the 27th school shooting in 2022. It is also the third deadliest school shooting in the country, after the Virgina Tech shooting in 2008 and Sandy Hook in 2012.

In 2018, CNN produced a study where it was discovered that there had been 288 school shootings since 2009. The next highest-ranked country was Mexico with eight incidents in the same time period.

There have been over 200 mass shooting incidents this year in the United States.

Claressa Shields is one of the most famous boxers, who has also been a prominent civil rights activist. Shields has advocated gender equality and has said that she fights for survivors of sexual assault. The American boxer also raised awareness of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, her hometown.

'GWOAT' called for changes to be made in a post on Twitter:

“ALL SCHOOLS NEED METAL DETECTORS & ARMED SECURITY ! These murders, mass shootings, attacks are so unbearable! 14 kids dead in Texas and a teacher pray for the families affected but also AMERICA NEEDS TO DO SOMETHING TO PREVENT THIS HAPPENING IN THE FUTURE!”

Shields is one of many who have said something needs to be done to prevent future attacks.

Jake Paul blamed people in power. After the Parkland school shooting in 2018, 'The Problem Child' posted a video in which he spoke to survivors of the shooting,

Watch Jake Paul's 'It's Time To End School Shootings':

Other prominent figures from the professional wrestling world have also voiced their discontent at the latest incident.

Many want reforms regarding gun rights. Others have called for teachers to be armed. Whilst there is disagreement about how America moves forward, most people feel that something must be done.

