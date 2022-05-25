WWE Superstars and the wrestling world mourn tragic Texas elementary school shooting

WWE Superstars and other personalities from the wrestling world mourned a tragic incident at a Texas elementary school today.

Today, the second, third, and fourth-graders were preparing to start their summer break this week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. In a shocking turn of events, a gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults in the school. At least one of the adults killed was a teacher, while several other children were reportedly wounded.

The shooter was an 18-year-old man from a nearby high school. He also died at the scene, according to the report. Governor Greg Abbott said the gunman "shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly."

NYTimes called the incident the "second-deadliest American school shooting" since the horrifying massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary a decade back.

WWE Superstar and brand ambassador Titus O'Neil reacted to the incident, saying he prayed for the families and the community. He asked for unity from the politicians of the United States to address the issue.

Titus O'Neil @TitusONeilWWE Praying to the Families & the community as a Whole in Texas. This unfortunately IS AMERICA and until it gets addressed by politicians on BOTH SIDES the only thing that citizens can do is send Prayers & Condolences. Elected Officials…THIS IS NOT A PARTY ISSUE it’s A HUMAN ISSUE!! Praying to the Families & the community as a Whole in Texas. This unfortunately IS AMERICA and until it gets addressed by politicians on BOTH SIDES the only thing that citizens can do is send Prayers & Condolences. Elected Officials…THIS IS NOT A PARTY ISSUE it’s A HUMAN ISSUE!!

Other than Titus O'Neil, several WWE Superstars and members of the wrestling world have mourned the tragedy

WWE on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce tweeted that he knew people were irritated when he posted regularly asking them to love one another. However, he pointed out the necessity at this dark time for the world.

Adam Pearce @ScrapDaddyAP



“Why do you keep posting that?”



Because obviously this world needs it more than ever. So please, I beg you:



Love somebody today. People get irritated when I post “love somebody today”.“Why do you keep posting that?”Because obviously this world needs it more than ever. So please, I beg you:Love somebody today. People get irritated when I post “love somebody today”. “Why do you keep posting that?”Because obviously this world needs it more than ever. So please, I beg you:Love somebody today. ❤️🙏

Alexa Bliss also posted, saying that she could not wrap her head around it.

Former commentator and backstage interviewer Renee Young drew a line, saying that these incidents needed to end. Kayla Braxton also tweeted about being overcome by emotions.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette We shouldn’t have to worry about our children’s safety like this. Enough is enough. When will this end? I’m so sick for the families affected by this tragedy. We shouldn’t have to worry about our children’s safety like this. Enough is enough. When will this end? I’m so sick for the families affected by this tragedy.

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE I want to cry and puke all at once. At least 14 kids and a teacher went to school today for the last time because some POS with a gun targeted them. I have no words. These poor families. Those poor babies. I’m sick. I want to cry and puke all at once. At least 14 kids and a teacher went to school today for the last time because some POS with a gun targeted them. I have no words. These poor families. Those poor babies. I’m sick.

Joe Hennig, aka Curtis Axel, also expressed his disbelief, simply asking, "Why?"

AEW star and WWE legend Dustin Rhodes said that he was "sickened" by the tragic events in the Texas school.

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes 🏼 Sickened at the tragic events that unfolded in Uvalde Texas today. Nothing worse than a child being taken away from his or her family. Prayers to the families of this terrible day. Sickened at the tragic events that unfolded in Uvalde Texas today. Nothing worse than a child being taken away from his or her family. Prayers to the families of this terrible day. 🙏🏼

Inaugural AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose received a lot of support after a recent Twitter controversy. She appreciated the love and support but directed everyone's attention to the incidents in Texas.

Nyla Nyla @NylaRoseBeast I appreciate all the love and support today… thank you everyone but give all of that to Texas rn… it’s hard but I’ll be alright.. a few scrapes and scratches in the grand scheme of things…. others are dealing with much much worse I appreciate all the love and support today… thank you everyone but give all of that to Texas rn… it’s hard but I’ll be alright.. a few scrapes and scratches in the grand scheme of things…. others are dealing with much much worse 😞😞💔

Others, including Paige VanZant and Indi Hartwell, also reacted:

Indi Hartwell @indi_hartwell



It’s terrifying.



I can’t imagine how parents feel sending their kids to school in America.It’s terrifying. I can’t imagine how parents feel sending their kids to school in America. It’s terrifying.💔

Sportskeeda mourns the lives lost in this senseless tragedy and sends heartfelt prayers to those affected.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Angana Roy