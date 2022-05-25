WWE Superstars and the wrestling world mourn tragic Texas elementary school shooting

WWE Superstars and other personalities from the wrestling world mourned a tragic incident at a Texas elementary school today.
Today, the second, third, and fourth-graders were preparing to start their summer break this week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. In a shocking turn of events, a gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults in the school. At least one of the adults killed was a teacher, while several other children were reportedly wounded.
The shooter was an 18-year-old man from a nearby high school. He also died at the scene, according to the report. Governor Greg Abbott said the gunman "shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly."
NYTimes called the incident the "second-deadliest American school shooting" since the horrifying massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary a decade back.
WWE Superstar and brand ambassador Titus O'Neil reacted to the incident, saying he prayed for the families and the community. He asked for unity from the politicians of the United States to address the issue.
Other than Titus O'Neil, several WWE Superstars and members of the wrestling world have mourned the tragedy
WWE on-screen authority figure Adam Pearce tweeted that he knew people were irritated when he posted regularly asking them to love one another. However, he pointed out the necessity at this dark time for the world.
Alexa Bliss also posted, saying that she could not wrap her head around it.
Former commentator and backstage interviewer Renee Young drew a line, saying that these incidents needed to end. Kayla Braxton also tweeted about being overcome by emotions.
Joe Hennig, aka Curtis Axel, also expressed his disbelief, simply asking, "Why?"
AEW star and WWE legend Dustin Rhodes said that he was "sickened" by the tragic events in the Texas school.
Inaugural AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose received a lot of support after a recent Twitter controversy. She appreciated the love and support but directed everyone's attention to the incidents in Texas.
Others, including Paige VanZant and Indi Hartwell, also reacted:
Sportskeeda mourns the lives lost in this senseless tragedy and sends heartfelt prayers to those affected.
Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.