"It's sexism in boxing" - Claressa Shields demands respect for female Undisputed Champions

Claressa Shields recently took to Twitter to take a stand against the sexism she sees in boxing between men and women. The champion stated:

"It's sexism in boxing, it's disgusting. When y'all networks mention undisputed champs! Mention women too! Katie Taylor 130, Claressa Shields 160 & 154, Franchon Crews-Dezurn 168, Cecilia Braekhus 147, and Jessica McCaskill 147! Now that's the facts! I'm the only 2x undisputed!"

In the thread of replies beneath her post, nay-sayers refuted her point by stating that women were not at the same level of technical prowess that men were. Some cited figures like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Canelo Alvarez, and Terence Crawford for reference.

Franchon Crews-Dezurn hopped into the conversation to defend Shields' statement by stating:

"You sound crazy we get active and entertain from the "technical" level to the "beat a**" level."

One of the biggest women's matches in boxing history happened recently between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. The whole world tuned in to watch the women headline Madison Square Garden and duke it out. It was one of the rare times that women's boxing was the main focus, which is the point that Claressa Shields was attempting to make.

As with most sports, men make up the majority of players and get the more screen time and promotions. However, there are female players who are just as deserving of the spotlight.

Claressa Shields' next fight

Claressa Shields does not currently have any fight scheduled. She was expecting a fight with Savannah Marshall, but delays in the bout have pushed back their potential date even further as Marshall recovers from surgery.

Fans could see Shields in the octagon before they see her in the ring, as she has made commitments with the Professional Fighters League. Shields is expecting her second MMA fight to come on the PFL card in November 2022.

As reported by ESPN, Shields stated about Savannah Marshall:

"I don't know what's going on with boxing because I was told July 9 for me and Savannah Marshall and then I was told July 30. And now I'm being told September, and I can't fight her in September because I'm going to be in preparation for my MMA fight."

This means that, unfortunately, fans will likely have to wait until November to see Shields return to the ring, though this time it will be in MMA gloves and not boxing.

