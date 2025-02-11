KSI details how Dillon Danis fight materialized, says he wants to "fully knock him out"

KSI recently detailed how his upcoming boxing bout against Dillon Danis materialized and shared what he believes will transpire. The bout is scheduled to headline MF & DAZN: X Series 21 - Unfinished Business, which takes place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on Mar. 29.

The influencer has been eager to return to the ring after Tommy Fury handed him his first career loss in 2023. After his previously scheduled bout against Wayne Bridge fell through, the PRIME co-founder scrambled to find a suitable replacement that would excite fans.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the influencer detailed that 'El Jefe' wasn't the original choice for a potential replacement. In fact, he disclosed that there were several former UFC stars including Tony Ferguson, Donald Cerrone, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal that were approached first.

KSI then mentioned that he and Misfits Boxing settled on Danis and expressed interest in finishing him, which his PRIME business partner, Logan Paul was unable to:

"We're scrambling like, 'Alright, what are we going to do?'...And then eventually, Mams [Taylor] comes through to me like, 'We got Dillon Danis'...I was like, 'You know what, screw it. Let's just go. Let's have fun'. I finally get my hands on him. Logan [Paul] did his thing but I want to fully knock him out. I want to show the world that if he's gonna double guard like that, he's gonna get absolutely obliterated because I'm a guy that looks to kill...I want to destroy you."

Check out KSI's comments regarding Dillon Danis below:

KSI explains reasoning for pursuing Nate Diaz bout first

In addition to detailing how his upcoming boxing bout against Dillon Danis materialized, KSI also explained his reasoning for pursuing a boxing bout against Nate Diaz first.

During the aforementioned clip, the influencer mentioned that he saw what Jake Paul was able to do against Diaz and competitively wanted to one-up him by finishing the former UFC star:

"My team reach out to Nate Diaz because we wanted to show the world, okay, Jake [Paul] beat [Diaz] in the way that he did. Let me show what I can do. Similar to what I did to Tommy Fury...I showed that I was better than Jake and I wanted to do it again with the Nate Diaz fight. You know, I wanted to fully knock him out and then he said no."

Check out the full episode featuring KSI below:

