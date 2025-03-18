“A high-level technical fight” - Jonathan Di Bella excited to outwit crafty veteran Sam-A at ONE 172

Jonathan Di Bella is expecting a technical battle against Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao inside the Circle this weekend. Di Bella is excited to face the iconic striker and wants to clinch one of the biggest wins of his career.

Ad

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup with Sam-A and how he thinks it will go down.

Ad

Trending

The Montreal, Quebec native told the world's largest martial arts organization:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It's weird 'cause we're both smart. So it's either we have a smart technical fight like a high-level technical fight, or it could be like a little mix of both."

Di Bella is currently 3-1 in ONE Championship and was last seen winning a three-round unanimous decision over Portugal's Rui Botelho. Now, the Canadian-Italian will be looking to capture the interim belt in a massive showdown with the legendary Thai fighter.

Ad

Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vie for interim strawweight kickboxing strap at ONE 172 in Japan

At ONE 172, set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on March 23, Jonathan Di Bella takes on Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view only on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.