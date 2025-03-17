Former two-sport champ Sam-A says he’ll continue defying ‘Father Time’: “I can still fight for a long time”

Former undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao may have retired from fighting once. But the 41-year-old has renewed his vigor for combat sports and is looking to continue his legendary career.

Sam-A feels as light as a feather right now, and the strongest he's ever been heading into his next world title opportunity in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sam-A talked about his physical well-being heading into his next matchup.

The 41-year-old veteran out of Evolve MMA said:

"I have no plans to retire right now because I am confident in my body that I can still fight for a long time."

Sam-A added:

"As you get older, recovery from training slows down and your body can get tired more easily. But that wasn't a problem for me because I had more time to prepare for this fight than my previous fights. I also paid close attention to my nutrition."

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao challenges for ONE Championship gold in his next fight.

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao meets Jonathan Di Bella for interim champ status at ONE 172 in Japan

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is ready to lock horns with former undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella. The two trade leather in a five-round battle for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing gold at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on global pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

