“My goal for this comeback” - Sam-A says a win over Jonathan Di Bella will further cement his legacy as one of the greats

Former multi-time ONE world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao of Thailand and fellow former titleholder Canadian-Italian Jonathan Di Bella have been on a collision course for quite some time now, and next weekend, the two finally meet in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

Sam-A and Di Bella are set to lock horns in 'the land of the rising sun', and the Thai veteran believes a statement victory over his contemporary will complete his incredible comeback arc.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sam-A talked about how important this next fight is for his legacy.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Gaiyanghadao gym representative said:

"It’s important because I want to be a champion again. This is my goal for this comeback. A win in this fight could give me a ticket to a shot for undisputed gold."

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Jonathan Di Bella are set to exchange strikes at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23rd.

Ad

The fight will be for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao sharpening weapons for Jonathan Di Bella title tilt: "I want them to be powerful enough"

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao wants to be at his absolute best when he takes on Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang next weekend.

Ad

The 41-year-old Thai icon is looking to beef up his knockout power heading into this matchup to ensure victory.

Sam-A told ONE Championship:

"I was in training camp for about three months. I trained with the trainers and athletes in the gym. I trained harder because I'm older now, so I have to train harder than when I was younger. I focused on strengthening my weapons, I want them to be powerful enough to finish my opponent with one hit."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the Sam-A vs. Jonathan Di Bella showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.