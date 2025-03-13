FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao flaunts his class in scientific domination of Zhang Peimian

Going toe-to-toe with a legend is an honor that many fighters wish to put on their resume. In November 2024, Chinese star Zhang Peimian got his wish when he fought the great Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in a strawweight kickboxing bout.

The inaugural ONE flyweight Muay Thai, strawweight Muay Thai, and strawweight kickboxing world champion leveraged his extensive experience against Zhang, allowing 'Fighting Rooster' to get into his groove in the opening round.

This strategy is not uncommon among world-class fighters, as it allows them ample time to observe their opponents' tendencies. It worked perfectly for the 41-year-old southpaw, who picked at Zhang's defense with probing punches and kicks to set up his own hard-hitting combos in the second and third frames.

While the Shengli Fight Club product fared well, Sam-A took home the unanimous decision victory.

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

This victory gave Sam-A his first winning streak in ONE since logging four consecutive victories between October 2019 and October 2020.

He will look to keep his momentum rolling with another classic performance against Jonathan Di Bella over the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Jonathan Di Bella gives Sam-A his flowers ahead of ONE 172

Jonathan Di Bella, the former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion, holds Sam-A in high regard. He gladly explained what makes the Evolve MMA product an opponent that should never be underestimated in a recent interview with the promotion.

The Italian-Canadian said:

"I don't feel like he has many weaknesses. His defense is very strong, offense is very strong. He's very accurate, one of the best. He's a legend."

The Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan will host the event. ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

