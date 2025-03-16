“All of his left side is his strength” - Jonathan Di Bella cites mastery of angles as key to beating powerful Sam-A

Former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy believes he has discovered the key to beating Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, ahead of the pair's highly anticipated showdown next weekend.

Di Bella is ready to put his best foot forward in arguably the toughest fight of his career against the Muay Thai icon, and the 28-year-old from Montreal, Quebec is confident he has what it takes to defeat his esteemed opponent.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella says he plans on using angles to stifle Sam-A in their upcoming kickboxing title matchup.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing star said:

"We’ll see what he has, and we'll play it from the first round. We'll wait in the first round to see what he has. I know he has a strong left side. Like all his left kicks, his left straight and his left knee are very strong. So I know that. I know that all of his left side is his strength."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Jonathan Di Bella throw down with Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, in a fight many believe will end up being one of the best of the evening.

Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao finally meet in long-awaited showdown at ONE 172 in Japan

Former strawweight kickboxing world champions Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao have been on a collision course in the world's largest martial arts organization for years, and now the two will finally meet in the Circle.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao showdown.

