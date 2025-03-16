  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “All of his left side is his strength” - Jonathan Di Bella cites mastery of angles as key to beating powerful Sam-A

“All of his left side is his strength” - Jonathan Di Bella cites mastery of angles as key to beating powerful Sam-A

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 16, 2025 23:01 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao - Photo by ONE Championship
Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao - Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy believes he has discovered the key to beating Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, ahead of the pair's highly anticipated showdown next weekend.

Ad

Di Bella is ready to put his best foot forward in arguably the toughest fight of his career against the Muay Thai icon, and the 28-year-old from Montreal, Quebec is confident he has what it takes to defeat his esteemed opponent.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella says he plans on using angles to stifle Sam-A in their upcoming kickboxing title matchup.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing star said:

"We’ll see what he has, and we'll play it from the first round. We'll wait in the first round to see what he has. I know he has a strong left side. Like all his left kicks, his left straight and his left knee are very strong. So I know that. I know that all of his left side is his strength."
Ad

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Jonathan Di Bella throw down with Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, in a fight many believe will end up being one of the best of the evening.

Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao finally meet in long-awaited showdown at ONE 172 in Japan

Former strawweight kickboxing world champions Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao have been on a collision course in the world's largest martial arts organization for years, and now the two will finally meet in the Circle.

Ad

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao showdown.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी