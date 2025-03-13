Jonathan Di Bella expects a textbook technical match with fellow striking wizard Sam-A: “We’re just gonna start trading”

Former undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy is gearing up to face his most accomplished opponent yet, when he takes on legendary Muay Thai fighter Sam-A Gaiyanghadao next weekend.

Ad

Sam-A is one of the most decorated Muay Thai fighters in history, and Di Bella will finally get the chance to prove himself against the Thai icon.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Di Bella talked about his upcoming showdown with Sam-A, and how he expects it to go down.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 28-year-old Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative said:

"I think it’s going to be a tactical fight until somebody lands a hard shot, and then we’re just gonna start trading and start going at it in the middle of the ring."

Di Bella and Sam-A represent the absolute best in strawweight kickboxing, with both men holding the gold at one point in their careers. Now, the two are ready to cross paths in the Circle when they head back to the world's largest martial arts organization next weekend.

Ad

Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to compete for interim belt at ONE 172 in Japan

Canadian-Italian kickboxing veteran Jonathan Di Bella will look to reclaim his lost gold when he takes on legendary Muay Thai star Sam-A Gaiyanghadao next weekend.

The two compete for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23rd.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.