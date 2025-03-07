FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao makes history in clinical knockout finish of Sergio Wielzen in Singapore

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao's place in ONE Championship history is undeniable. As one of the trailblazers who helped usher in a new era for striking arts within the promotion, his impact is etched in gold.

Ad

The Thai legend cemented his legacy in May 2018 when he became the inaugural ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams, electrifying the Singapore Indoor Stadium with a masterclass performance.

Facing Dutch kickboxer Sergio Wielzen in the co-main event, Sam-A showcased his signature brilliance, dictating the pace with calculated aggression.

Watch the full fight below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

From the opening bell, he imposed his will, utilizing his signature power to keep Wielzen on the back foot. In the fourth round, Sam-A unleashed a crushing elbow that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas.

Writhing in pain, Wielzen failed to answer the referee’s count, sealing a knockout victory for the Thai icon.

Sam-A looks to return to prominence in ONE

Now, with over 400 professional bouts to his name and seven years spent carving his legacy in ONE, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is on the brink of another championship moment.

Ad

He returns to action on March 23 at ONE 172, set to battle Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

At 41, Sam-A knows this could be his final shot at the coveted crown — a chance to punctuate his storied career with yet another world title.

Fans are split down the middle on the outcome, as evidenced by a recent ONE Championship poll with no clear favorite.

Ad

The uncertainty is warranted. Like Sam-A, Di Bella is widely regarded as one of the sharpest strikers in the sport.

The Canadian-Italian phenom made an immediate impact in his promotional debut, capturing the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title with a brilliant victory over Zhang Peimian in October 2022.

ONE 172 will be available live via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.