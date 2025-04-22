“A huge honor” - Strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan proud to be the new face of America’s striking scene

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States and the Philippines is embracing her role as the new female face of striking in America.
The Filipino-American star has shown her dominance since joining ONE Championship, as she has utilized her technical striking and superior fight IQ to climb to the top of her division.
In a recent interview with ONE, Buntan expressed pride in representing the U.S. on the global stage.
The 27-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization.
"That's a huge honor. It's crazy to be able to be one of the select few from the United States to do it."
While American combat sports have traditionally been dominated by extremely popular disciplines such as wrestling and MMA, Buntan's success in the striking arts highlights the growing popularity of elite strikers from the U.S.
Buntan's journey from Boxing Works gym in California to ONE world champion serves as inspiration for the next generation of American strikers looking to make their mark in ONE.
Jackie Buntan on what's next: "The goal is to put American Muay Thai on the map"
Filipina-American star Jackie Buntan won't stop at just winning ONE Championship gold. She wants to leave a lasting impression on the world and show that Americans can compete among the best of them in 'the art of eight limbs'.
Buntan told ONE Championship:
"The goal is to put American Muay Thai on the map. Not only the sport, but being able to do that enables you to bring more money into it. Not just with what you get paid to fight, but sponsorships, endorsements."
