A.J. McKee to return at Bellator event in November, opponent named

A.J. McKee is set to return to Bellator's octagon later this year, and his potential opponent has been revealed.

McKee hasn't stepped into the cage since December 2022, when he competed at the Bellator MMA vs. Rizin event. The 28-year-old faced Roberto de Souza and dominated him across three rounds, picking up the unanimous decision victory.

The former Bellator featherweight champ is currently on a two-fight win streak, having bounced back from his first career loss at the hands of Patricio Pitbull last year. McKee not only lost his undefeated streak but also handed the 145lb title to the Brazilian.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Bellator are working on booking Mckee against fellow American Sidney Outlaw. 'Da Gun' is represented by Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz, who confirmed the potential bout could go down at the Bellator event in November. Raimondi tweeted:

"AJ McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw is being targeted for Bellator’s Nov. 17 event, per Outlaw’s manager @AliAbdelaziz00 and sources. More coming to @espnmma."

The bout makes sense on paper, with A.J. McKee currently sitting at No.6 in the lightweight rankings, whereas Sidney Outlaw is one spot higher at No.5.

Outlaw last competed in August, picking up a unanimous decision victory in a catchweight bout (160lbs) against Islam Mamedov.

When A.J. McKee stated that he wanted to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Former Bellator champ A.J. McKee once expressed a desire to face Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing ring.

According to McKee, Mayweather's recent exhibition bouts have fueled his desire to face the boxing icon. The 28-year-old also stated that he'd like the bout to be fought under the Misfits Boxing banner, which is founded by British YouTube star and boxer KSI.

Speaking to JN MEDIA, A.J McKee admitted that if he was ever going to step in the squared circle, he'd only want to do it against the best. He said:

"I know they got that 170 tournament jumping off. I mean, that's two weight classes above but, who knows? Maybe I'll get my feet wet in there and tussle with these big boys a little bit."

McKee added:

"Floyd, man! I want Floyd. Yeah, that's the GOAT bro. It's because he's a GOAT, I'm a GOAT. To share that moment, one GOAT to another GOAT, there's no one like it, you know? Mixed martial arts, there's not many people you can share that great moment with. Outside of that, I don't care, I'll fight anybody."

Catch A.J. McKee's comments here (4:10):