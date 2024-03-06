“A little too much” – Janet Todd admits she may have put undue pressure on herself in Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

In March 2023, at ONE Fight Night 8, ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd absorbed a unanimous decision loss to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues during their ONE atomweight Muay Thai unification match.

It was Todd’s second defeat under the world’s largest martial arts organization, which also removed her two-sport world champion status.

In her most recent interview with Combat Press’ YouTube channel, ‘JT’ discussed what went wrong during her fight with Rodrigues.

The 38-year-old American superstar stated:

“I think the one big takeaway that I had was I know that I'm capable of much more than what I showed in that fight. I think I put a little bit too much pressure on myself, you know. It was a belt that I've been going after for four years.”

Janet Todd also pointed out that the pressure also affected her performance and hindered the usual creativity she showcases during her fights, as she added:

“And I felt like I had to get it, and that kind of pressure kind of was a little too much I think. And I wasn't able to kind of show my creativity as much or be able to flow as well because I felt so much pressure.”

Janet Todd to face Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in unification fight at ONE Fight Night 20

After almost a year of hiatus, Janet Todd is back in action to face the newly crowned ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in a unification match on March 8 that headlines ONE Fight Night 20 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This will be ONE Championship’s second all-women fight card, following the success of ONE: Empower in September 2021, which was headlined by a world title clash between strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan and BJJ legend Michelle Nicolini.

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.