WATCH: Atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd sharpens her tools with Jackie Buntan ahead of ONE Fight Night 20

Boxing Works stars Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan will look to make it a memorable International Women’s Day when they return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, March 8.

Todd and Buntan will take center stage as part of a loaded ONE Fight Night 20 card on Amazon Prime Video. In the main event of the evening, Todd will put her undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world title on the line when she meets the division’s interim world titleholder, Phetjeeja.

‘The Queen’ earned her opportunity to fight Todd with a sensational performance against seven-time world champion Anissa Meksen in December.

However, first, Todd will see her teammate, Jackie Buntan, step inside the ring for a high-stakes clash with Italian striker Martine Michieletto.

Will Janet Todd and Jackie Buntan add to their already impressive resumes?

With wins over the likes of Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Alma Juniku, Anne Line Hogstad, Lara Fernandez, and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd has continued to prove herself as one of the best strikers in all of the combat sports. With that said, ‘JT’ will face perhaps the toughest test of her career when she meets Phetjeeja, a Muay Thai specialist with over 200 career wins to her credit.

Jackie Buntan finds herself in a similar position. She holds a slew of impressive victories against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, Daniela Lopez, Amber Kitchen, and Diandra Martin but has never fought anyone with the level of experience as ‘The Italian Queen’ who has nearly 50 marks in the win column.

Will the pair of Boxing Works products emerge victorious on martial arts’ biggest global stage on March 8?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime.