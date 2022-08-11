A look at Uriah Hall's last fight, record, net worth & more as he announces retirement

UFC veteran and The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 17 finalist Uriah Hall, earlier this Wednesday announced his retirement from MMA through a heartfelt Instagram post. The 38-year-old holds a professional record of 17 wins and 11 losses.

Hall has fought under the UFC banner nineteen times. He holds a UFC record of 10-9. The middleweight also managed to secure 13 KO/TKO wins in his professional MMA career.

'Primetime' announced his retirement following his unanimous decision loss against Andre Muniz at UFC 276. The middleweight is on a two-fight skid as he heads into retirement.

According to a report by the sportsdaily, the Jamaican has earned a career total of around $1.26 million. Hall reportedly earned his highest fight purse of $156,000 at UFC 261 against Chris Weidman.

Even though 'Primetime' failed to capture UFC gold, he has notable wins against the who's who of the middleweight division. Notably, Hall earned a TKO victory against the great Anderson Silva at UFC Fight Night 181.

'Primetime' also holds a victory against former champion Chris Weidman from their UFC 261 bout, although the bout was stopped as a result of the latter's leg injury. The Jamaican also overcame former Bellator champion Gegard Mousasi at UFC Fight Night 75.

Check out Uriah Hall vs. Gegard Mousasi below:

Uriah Hall's road to UFC

The Jamaican middleweight paved his way into the biggest mixed martial arts promotion in the world through some stellar performances on TUF 17.

Prior to his appearance on the UFC feeder program, Hall competed for Bellator and Ring of Combat (ROC). Starting his pro-MMA journey in 2005 at ROC 9, Uriah Hall went on a four-fight win streak before tasting his first defeat.

Interestingly, 'Primetime's' first loss came in the form of a first-round TKO loss to Chris Weidman at ROC 31, which he later avenged at UFC.

A three-fight win streak through 2011-12 eventually landed the fighter a spot on TUF season 17 coached by Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones.

In his first fight on TUF, Hall defeated Andy Enz via unanimous decision. He followed up his debut performance with a stellar spinning hook kick KO against Adam Cella.

Check out 'Primetime' knockout Adam Cella below:

The Jamaican also finished his quarter-final and semi-final bouts before the bell via first-round KO and second-round TKO respectively. However, the 38-year-old failed to replicate his stellar run in the final and lost a split decision to Kelvin Gastelum.

Despite the loss, 'Primetime's' exploits on TUF earned him a UFC contract. Uriah Hall debuted on an official UFC Fight Night Card against John Howard at Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen. He lost the bout via a split decision.

