I thank Dana White for the opportunity to collide with modern day gladiators - Uriah Hall pens heartfelt message announcing shock MMA retirement

In a move that was a surprise to many and a shock to others, UFC middleweight mainstay Uriah Hall announced his retirement from the sport with a 17-11 record. The Jamaican-American made his way into the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), and despite losing the final fight to Kelvin Gastelum, Hall made a lasting impression.

While the 38-year-old striker is probably well past his prime, it's safe to say that no one saw this sudden retirement coming. Uriah Hall has always been a very game fighter, even fighting five times in 2015, with only one loss coming to Robert Whittaker.

In his last three UFC fights, he secured a win over Chris Weidman via TKO after Weidman broke his leg and then went on to lose two consecutive unanimous decisions. The last time Hall was finished was in 2018 against a surging Paulo Costa.

Recapping his journey, the UFC veteran said in a post on Instagram:

"It is with great sadness that I will be stepping away from the greatest sport in the world. I’m going to miss the incredible UFC staff that has became like family and the mentors I have met along the way... Throughout the years I’ve gone up against some of the best in the world at the highest level. Although I did not achieve the rank of world champion I’ve acquired some of my greatest achievements from mixed martial arts and that was facing my fears and being a champion in life."

Hall thanked the fans for their continued support over the years before thanking his friends, family, and coaches for encouraging him along his journey. Finally, he thanked UFC president Dana White for giving him an opportunity not many in the world receive:

"Lastly, I want to specifically thank Dana White for giving me the opportunity to collide with modern day gladiators. Thank you for always supporting me thru the good and the bad…To the next generation you are the top 1% greatest athlete’s on the planet. Will be a pleasure to watch where you all take this sport from here. I will be watching! Goforth 🙏🏿."

See Uriah Hall's retirement post below:

Uriah Hall has the most knockouts in UFC middleweight history

Despite his best days being behind him and the 185lbs division of the UFC seeing immense talent surge through in recent years, Uriah Hall holds the most KO/TKO wins in the division to this day. He is tied with Anderson Silva and Thiago Santos for the top spot with eight wins via knockout.

Hall has given the MMA world some incredible fights and highlights. One of his most memorable finishes was against Gegard Mousasi at UFC Fight Night: Barnett vs. Nelson in September 2015 at Saitama, Japan.

Although Mousasi would avenge this loss a little over a year later, Uriah Hall's win will forever be etched in the history books. He also won hearts all over the world with his classy message to Chris Weidman after the unfortunate ending to their fight at UFC 261.

While fans may be upset that they won't see the brilliant striker practice his craft in the octagon anymore, they will undoubtedly wish him the best for whatever lies ahead.

