“A lot of explosive stuff” – Sage Northcutt on how he has great cardio despite his muscular frame

One of the best attributes that Sage Northcutt carries into each contest with him is his incredible athleticism. Paired with his karate background, ‘Super’ Sage is a dangerous fight for anyone while the fight stays standing because of the speed and power behind his strikes.

Northcutt spoke about this ahead of his return at ONE 165, where he will take on former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki at ONE’s return to Japan.

It’s a difficult balancing act between being incredibly explosive but also having the cardio to maintain a steady pace through three rounds.

Sage Northcutt spoke to the Spinning Backfist MMA Show about his preparations and how he manages to keep both levels high throughout his training camps ahead of his showcase in Tokyo, Japan.

The Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male athlete said:

“So my dad is one of my coaches. He knows a lot about powerlifting, about working out, it's been very explosive, so like I love like squat, bench, deadlift, those kind of exercises, but we have a lot of explosive stuff that we do to prevent that lactic acid build-up. So even though I might have good muscle definition and shape, I do have incredible cardio too.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Championship fans saw a different side to Sage Northcutt last time out

With all that being said, it cannot be forgotten what ONE Championship fans saw from Sage Northcutt in his return to competition at ONE Fight Night 10 last year.

His speed and power did not entirely play a factor in the fight against Ahmed Mujtaba. Instead, it was improved submission skills and fight IQ that got him the win. The same story is unlikely to play out this weekend at ONE 165 when he takes on a highly regarded grappler in ‘Tobikan Judan.’

Keeping the fight where he holds the advantages in striking and speed will be crucial for Northcutt when he comes up against the tough veteran.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.