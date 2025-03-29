 “A lot of people are interested” - Bantamweight MMA champ Fabricio Andrade wants to see Kwon Won Il vs John Lineker

Given his position, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade has front-row seats to the bantamweight title picture - and he's keeping a close eye at the contenders.

Having faced #1 and #3 ranked John Lineker and Kwon Won Il, Andrade knows what it's like to share the Circle with both men. He finished Kwon Won Il in a first-round knockout earlier this year, and before that, settled a recurring rivalry with John Lineker to capture the belt.

Now, with both still in the top five, Andrade sees a potential clash that could be worth paying attention to.

In a guest appearance with the Nomundao Podcast, Andrade said:

"I think this is a fight that a lot of people are interested in seeing because it was a war, right? The second fight was pretty tough, so people are really interested in seeing it. But I believe that now it’s going to be the Korean there. I think the Korean is more likely to fight him next."

Watch the full interview below:

“It was easy” - John Lineker unimpressed by rival Fabricio Andrade’s title defense against Kwon Won Il

Impressive as Fabricio Andrade's knockout of Kwon Won Il was, not everyone was blown away.

John Lineker, who fought Andrade twice - once to a no contest and then to a technical knockout - wasn't exactly generous in his breakdown of the reigning champ's recent submission win:

"Fabrício's performance was 100 percent," he told ONE Championship. "There was no time to analyze much. His opponent was quite scared, so it was easy for Fabrício to end the fight."

Lineker has had mixed results since his match with Andrade, splitting wins and losses in his last few outings. A fight with Kwon Won Il could be his shot to get back on track. Regardless, Andrade will be closely watching to see if either man could work their way back to another title contest.

