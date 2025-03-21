“It was easy” - John Lineker unimpressed by rival Fabricio Andrade’s title defense against Kwon Won Il

Former undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion turned Muay Thai kickboxer 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker of Brazil may be preoccupied with his all-striking stint at the moment.

But the hard-hitting 34-year-old has not forgotten about one day returning to MMA to face rival 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade again in the future.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lineker commented on Andrade's recent world title defense against Kwon Won Il earlier this year and said he wasn't impressed.

'Hands of Stone' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Fabrício's performance was 100 percent. There was no time to analyze much. His opponent was quite scared, so it was easy for Fabrício to end the fight."

Safe to say, Lineker isn't sold on Andrade's victory and believes he can still give the young star a run for his money.

Lineker is set to return to action this weekend when he makes his ONE Championship kickboxing debut against a former titleholder, and fans can't wait to see 'Hands of Stone' back in the ring where he belongs.

John Lineker to face former bantamweight kickboxing king Hiroki Akimoto at ONE 172 in Japan

'Hands of Stone' John Lineker will try his hand at kickboxing for the very first time when he takes on former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto of Japan.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

