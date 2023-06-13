‘A love untamed’ - Andrew Tate claims BBC reporter Lucy is in love with him, says ‘I am the object of her obsession’

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate believes that Lucy Williamson, a reporter who recently interviewed him for BBC, is in love with him.

Tate took to Twitter to share a video of himself and Williamson, surrounded by other reporters. In the caption of the post, 'Top G' claimed that the reporter was obsessed with him and that is why she waited for six hours to meet him. The 36-year-old then labelled Williamson as his 'number one and most dedicated fan'.

"When I first met Lucy it was clear I am the object of her obsession. Fascination was woven into her veins, consuming her senses, a love untamed. Her every thought a delicate dance with my name. A whisper. Top G, Top G, Top G. And today, she waited over 6 hours in the cold outside of Diicot's head office to show me support. My number one and most dedicated fan. Lucy <3."

A few days ago, Tate gave his first interview to Williamson since his release from jail. The interview went viral due to the discussion surrounding several contentious topics and the confrontational exchange between the two.

The reporter questioned Tate about the multiple severe allegations made against him including human trafficking, specific charges of rape and exploitation of women.

The 36-year-old maintained his innocence throughout the interview, claiming he had no role to play in the criminal activities that are being associated with him.

Check out the entire interview below:

Andrew Tate shares a message about professionalism on social media

Despite the controversial statements and mutiple serious allegations against him, Andrew Tate enjoys a massive following on social media. 'Top G', who is quite active on Twitter, often shares motivating messages for his followers.

In a recent tweet, the 36-year-old shared that sloppiness in one aspect of life can affect the other aspeects as well. Tate then asked the public to be systematic and professional in their approach to everything, including making a cup of coffee and handling an argument.

"Being sloppy in one area of your life results in sloppiness in all areas of your life. Start with the way you make a cup of coffee, or the way you handle an argument. Be systematic and professional in ALL things," wrote Andrew Tate.

