  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • “A mother's true superpower" - Giorgina Topuria shares emotional motherhood post after deleting photos with Ilia Topuria

“A mother's true superpower" - Giorgina Topuria shares emotional motherhood post after deleting photos with Ilia Topuria

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 14, 2025 01:43 GMT
Giorgina Topuria and Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Giorgina Topuria and Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Ilia Topuria's partner, Giorgina Topuria, recently shared a post about motherhood. She expressed her desire to create a world where her daughter can grow up brave, free, and unafraid.

Ad

'El Matador' is fresh off a victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, where he claimed the vacant lightweight championship. In the following weeks, several reports suggested that Ilia and his partner had separated, with the latter even deleting their pictures together from her social media accounts.

In an Instagram post, Giorgina shared pictures with her daughter and included a caption that stated:

"A mother's true superpower is not being alert to danger, it's building a world where her daughter can grow up brave, free, and unafraid. My little Giorgina, there is nothing in the world that I love more than having you in my life and marveling at seeing you become someone with life, thought, and self-love. My mission is to give you the tools to be strong, the example of integrity, and guide you in your purpose to be happy ♥️"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Giorgina Topuria's post below:

Ad

Notably, the couple is yet to make an official statement regarding the rumors and reports about their relationship.

When Giorgina Topuria shared thoughts about fighters facing Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria made his UFC debut in 2020. From the very beginning in the world's leading MMA promotion, he has maintained an unblemished record. A few years ago, after Ilia's victory over Josh Emmett, his partner, Giorgina Topuria, was interviewed by Ariel Helwani and asked how she felt about Ilia competing in combat sports.

Ad

In response, Giorgina said:

"To be honest, I felt really bad for the other guy... I was saying, ‘baby, you should have a little bit of mercy... Well, honestly, he couldn’t have mercy because the guy that was supposed to stop the fight never did, so if one needs to die, it’s not gonna be my guy." [18:12 seconds into the interview]

After winning the UFC lightweight title, 'El Matador' is expected to make his first title defense either against Justin Gaethje or Paddy Pimblett.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications