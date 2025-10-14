“A mother's true superpower" - Giorgina Topuria shares emotional motherhood post after deleting photos with Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria's partner, Giorgina Topuria, recently shared a post about motherhood. She expressed her desire to create a world where her daughter can grow up brave, free, and unafraid.'El Matador' is fresh off a victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, where he claimed the vacant lightweight championship. In the following weeks, several reports suggested that Ilia and his partner had separated, with the latter even deleting their pictures together from her social media accounts.In an Instagram post, Giorgina shared pictures with her daughter and included a caption that stated:&quot;A mother's true superpower is not being alert to danger, it's building a world where her daughter can grow up brave, free, and unafraid. My little Giorgina, there is nothing in the world that I love more than having you in my life and marveling at seeing you become someone with life, thought, and self-love. My mission is to give you the tools to be strong, the example of integrity, and guide you in your purpose to be happy ♥️&quot;Check out Giorgina Topuria's post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, the couple is yet to make an official statement regarding the rumors and reports about their relationship.When Giorgina Topuria shared thoughts about fighters facing Ilia TopuriaIlia Topuria made his UFC debut in 2020. From the very beginning in the world's leading MMA promotion, he has maintained an unblemished record. A few years ago, after Ilia's victory over Josh Emmett, his partner, Giorgina Topuria, was interviewed by Ariel Helwani and asked how she felt about Ilia competing in combat sports.In response, Giorgina said:&quot;To be honest, I felt really bad for the other guy... I was saying, ‘baby, you should have a little bit of mercy... Well, honestly, he couldn’t have mercy because the guy that was supposed to stop the fight never did, so if one needs to die, it’s not gonna be my guy.&quot; [18:12 seconds into the interview]After winning the UFC lightweight title, 'El Matador' is expected to make his first title defense either against Justin Gaethje or Paddy Pimblett.