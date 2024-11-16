"A** OUT", "Mike cheeked up backstage" - Ex-UFC champ and others react to Mike Tyson's bare rear-end shot getting caught on camera

Mike Tyson just had one of the most bizarre moments ahead of his boxing match with Jake Paul. Following a backstage interview conducted by his son Amir, 'Iron Mike' turned around, revealing a curious pair of shorts that left his buttocks almost completely exposed.

In classic Tyson fashion, he ignored the fact that he flashed the camera or that he even wore questionable attire. Whether intentional or unintentional, the incident has drawn tremendous attention on social media, with notable combat sports figures sharing their thoughts on it.

Check out Mike Tyson wearing questionable shorts:

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling took to X/Twitter to poke fun at the cameraman.

"Someone tell the camera man, wrong set of cheeks bro"

The Full Violence MMA X/Twitter account also found the moment humorous.

"Mike cheeked up backstage"

No reaction, though, was more outlandish than the Anatomy of a Fighter page.

"A** OUT!!!!!!!"

Despite the comical nature of the moment, Tyson seemed as dialed in as he's ever been. He will look to silence his detractors, who have expressed considerable doubt over his ability to compete against a younger foe at his age. However, whether he can turn back the clock one more time is the night's biggest question.

Israel Adesanya reacts to Mike Tyson mooning fans by accident

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently reacted to Mike Tyson hilariously mooning fans ahead of his fight against Jake Paul. The Nigerian-born Kiwi saw the humor in the cameraman's error and had a laugh.

In an Instagram post, Adesanya shared a video of him watching Tyson walk away after an interview with his son with his rear-end bare as the camera panned away. 'The Last Stylebender' could be heard laughing in the background and wrote in the caption:

"Different animal."

Paul defeated Tyson via unanimous decision and extended his win streak to 11-1. Tyson later claimed that he'd love to fight again and suggested a fight against Logan Paul, who brashly claimed dismissed the boxing legend's suggestion.

