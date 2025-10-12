"A part of me has died" - Dustin Poirier gets 100% real about life after MMA 

Dustin Poirier opened up about how much he misses fighting, expressing that a part of him feels like it died when he retired from MMA.

'The Diamond' made his last octagon appearance against Max Holloway at UFC 318. Although Poirier lost the match, both fighters engaged in an intense battle that was lauded by many fans and spectators.

Poirier was recently active on his X handle when a user asked him how much he misses fighting. In response, the Louisiana native shared his feelings, writing:

"Everyday, the moment my eyes open, I've done it for two decades, dedicated my life to it.... A part of me has died."

Check out Dustin Poirier's post below:

When Dustin Poirier explained his reasons for retiring after UFC 318

Dustin Poirier began his UFC career in January 2011 and remained active, competing in at least one fight each year until his retirement. During his career, Poirier became the interim UFC lightweight champion and achieved notable victories over fighters such as Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, and Justin Gaethje.

Ahead of his retirement fight at UFC 318, 'The Diamond' shared the reasons behind his decision to retire from the sport. In an interview with Chisanga Malata, Poirier expressed:

"I don't want this sport to retire me. I want to walk away from the sport. And if that's putting on great performances, fighting and beating the best guys in the world, that's the way I want it to be. I want to go out on top with stuff still left in the tank. I don't want to empty myself out and leave this game broken and bruised for a paycheck. It's just time, I just feel like it's time. I've done a lot in the sport, and I want to be healthy and be with my family." [1:29 seconds into the interview]

After retiring, Poirier appeared as a desk analyst for UFC 319, which featured a middleweight title fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis.

