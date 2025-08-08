UFC 319 broadcast team set, with Dustin Poirier rejoining the fray following retirement 

Dustin Poirier is set to serve an important role at UFC 319. On Aug 16., the fight card headlined by a middleweight title clash between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, will go down at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

This is the first time the premier MMA promotion is returning to the Windy City in over six years. As always, expert talent will be on the mic to guide the audience through the broadcast.

According to a report by MMA Junkie, UFC 319's commentary team will be led by Jon Anik. He will handle the play-by-play duties alongside Joe Rogan and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. Din Thomas will also share his expertise, as a coach-analyst, when needed.

The ESPN desk for the event will be hosted by Brendan Fitzgerald, helming the post-fight show and providing real-time analysis.

Interestingly, Poirier, who retired from the sport at UFC 318, will serve as one of the desk analysts, alongside Chael Sonnen and Michael Chiesa.

'The Diamond' was also part of the analyst desk at UFC 314. Earlier this month, he had hinted at his broadcasting return in a post on X.

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Looking forward to getting back on the ESPN desk going to start focusing on that now.

Sportscasting legend Bruce Buffer will handle the octagon announcement duties for UFC 319. The weigh-in show on Friday, 9:50 AM ET, will be hosted by Dan Hellie, alongside Cormier, former middleweight kingpin Chris Weidman, and Brian Stann.

Charly Arnolt will serve as the roving reporter for the event, conducting the pre- and post-fight interviews, as well as providing real-time updates.

Dustin Poirier has long dreamed of a broadcasting career

It appears Dustin Poirier didn't just stumble onto the ESPN desk by chance. He had been envisioning such a transition for a long time.

In an appearance on the #102 MMA Show of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, 'The Diamond' had confessed that he'd like to transition to MMA sportscasting once he hung up his gloves for good. Talking to Rogan on the segment, he said:

"I'd like to be around the sport forever. Like you said, what am I doing next? I'd love to commentate or have an opportunity to sit at [an analyst] desk and see how I do there."

During the podcast, Poirier also revealed that he once lost out on a commentary gig to fellow lightweight Paul Felder, as he had to corner one of his friends for a kickboxing fight.

