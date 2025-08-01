"He seen that DC money" - Fans react as Dustin Poirier reveals new career path after pro MMA retirement

Although Dustin Poirier has retired from fighting, it seems the UFC legend is eager to remain associated with the sport. Earlier this week, 'The Diamond' made a major announcement, revealing his new career path, getting fans excited.Poirier seems to have his eyes set on sportscasting, a role he is no stranger to. At UFC 314, he worked alongside fellow ex-MMA star Chael Sonnen as an analyst for ESPN.Many former UFC fighters, including Daniel Cormier, Alan Jouban, Michael Bisping, and Paul Felder, have successfully transitioned to analyst and commentator roles post their fighting career.In a recent post on X, Poirier wrote:&quot;Looking forward to getting back on the ESPN desk, going to start focusing on that now.&quot;Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:Fight fans quickly jumped on social media, noting their thoughts and opinions.@iccy_darkYT wrote:&quot;He has seen that DC money.&quot;@bulliedb170 chimed in:&quot;He’s going to be great on the desk.&quot;@avgheattfan wrote:&quot;For the sake of the sport, please nooooo.&quot;Check out a few more comments below:Screenshots courtesy @HappyPunch on XThe 36-year-old Louisiana native had his final dance in a unanimous decision loss to Max Holloway at UFC 318.The former interim title holder sports an enviable MMA record of 30-10 and 1 NC with wins against top-tier competition, including Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Anthony Pettis, among others.Poirier has also been a bankable pay-per-view star in recent years. His two fights against McGregor are among the top 10 highest-grossing pay-per-views in UFC history.'The Diamond' is considered by many as one of the greatest lightweights to have never won an undisputed UFC title.When Dustin Poirier opened up about losing commentary gig to Paul FelderWhile Dustin Poirier is now intent on chasing a career in sportscasting, he once reportedly turned down an opportunity to commentate on one of UFC's feeder programs, a role that ultimately went to Paul Felder.During an appearance on episode #102 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, 'The Diamond' revealed how he once rejected a commentary test run for the UFC in favor of cornering a friend for a kickboxing fight:&quot;When Paul Felder got his shot, what was it, Dana White Looking for a Fight or [Dana White's] Contender Series? He was like one of the guys on there. That was how he started. I'm pretty sure they offered me that spot to come in and give it a test run... but I had a buddy of mine... who was fighting a kickboxing fight... just for charity and for fun. I had already told him I was going to corner him before the UFC called and offered me this sit-in gig as a commentator... and I think Paul Felder took it.&quot;Check Dustin Poirier's comments below (1:52:04):