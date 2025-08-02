UFC 319 purses and payouts: How much Dricus Du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, Lerone Murphy, Aaron Pico and others are reportedly making

UFC 319 will be headlined by a middleweight championship fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, and is scheduled to take place at the United Center in Chicago, United States, on Aug. 16. This pay-per-view event marks the promotion's return to 'The Windy City', making it the eighth event held there in history.The UFC 319 fight card will also feature several exciting matchups. In the co-main event, Lerone Murphy will face debutant Aaron Pico in a featherweight bout. Elsewhere on the main card, rising star Carlos Prates is preparing to battle veteran Geoff Neal.UFC 319: How much are Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev reportedly going to make?As the UFC 319 pay-per-view event approaches, MMA fans may be eager to find out how much the fighters on the card will be earning. Although the official payout details have not been disclosed, educated estimates can be made based on the fighters' past earnings and contractual trends.Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev are currently two of the most standout fighters on the UFC roster, both boasting unbeaten records. 'Stillknocks' is coming off title defense victories against Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.He earned approximately $1.9 million for his win over Adesanya, and that amount increased to over $3 million after his recent victory against Strickland.On the other hand, Chimaev achieved a dominant victory over Robert Whittaker in his last fight at UFC 308, for which he reportedly received about $1 million as his payout. In his upcoming clash against du Plessis, Chimaev could earn around $1.8 million if he wins, while 'Stillknocks' is expected to make close to $3 million again.UFC 319: How much are Lerone Murphy, Aaron Pico, Geoff Neal, and Carlos Prates reportedly going to make?Lerone Murphy will step in as Aaron Pico's opponent for his UFC debut after replacing Movsar Evloev. Murphy, who has an unbeaten record in the promotion, recently secured victories over Josh Emmett and Dan Ige.For his UFC 308 win against Ige, he reportedly earned over $200,000. In his upcoming fight, Murphy could potentially earn around $300,000. Meanwhile, as a newcomer, Pico might make less than $100,000.Before the co-main event, Carlos Prates, who is coming off a loss to Ian Machado Garry, will face veteran Geoff Neal. Despite his loss at UFC Kansas City, Prates reportedly earned around $350,000. Meanwhile, Neal, in his last fight against Rafael Dos Anjos, earned over $200,000 with a victory.If Prates wins this upcoming match, he could potentially take home over $400,000. Conversely, 'Handz of Steel' is expected to earn around $200,000 again.Several estimated figures in the article are courtesy of BetMGM.