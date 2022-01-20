A phenomenal punch at the perfect time - Tyron Woodley breaks down his loss to Jake Paul 

Tyron Woodley has given his take on the rematch with Jake Paul.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Woodley shared the experience of his rematch against 'The Problem Child'. According to 'The Chosen One', Jake Paul landed a "phenomenal punch" with perfect timing, which resulted in his loss against Paul.

"I got an opportunity to take the fight against Jake and I was training, I felt good. Like I told you guys man, I was gonna look in better shape than him like cardio-wise and I knew that and I was pressing them. And just thinking it back to the fight you know the only real regret I get is just dropping my hand at one time their head like literally like... I was watching a video over and over again like. When I watch a fight especially a clip like that I kind of separate myself from the clip. I didn't really see like me getting knocked out by a YouTube kid. I saw a f****ing phenomenal punch landing at the perfect time," said Woodley.

Watch Tyron Woodley's full interview below:

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley first locked horns on August 29, 2021 at a Showtime pay-per-view event at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio. The YouTube megastar secured a victory over Woodley via a split decision.

The duo met again for a rematch on December 18, 2021. Despite limited success in the first five rounds of the bout, 'The Problem Child' knocked out the former UFC welterweight champion in stunning fashion in the sixth round to secure a KO victory.

Jake Paul sides with Kanye West in ongoing feud with Pete Davidson

Jake Paul appears to have taken Kanye West's side as the rapper continues to feud with Pete Davidson.

After West threatened to bash him up, Davidson reportedly hired extra security. That didn't seem to bother Paul, who declared he'd assist Kanye in 'slapping' Davidson.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Paul wrote:

"Kanye & I on his a** now. Soon to get slapped."

Davidson, who has been dating Kanye West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian since October 2021, was supposedly disturbed by the threat made by the rapper in his latest song's lyrics titled "Easy."

This isn't the first time Paul has threatened Davidson physically. After Davidson depicted Paul in a Saturday Night Live comedy, the 25-year-old swore he'd slap the comedian the next time they crossed paths.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by David Andrew