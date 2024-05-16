“A pizza for ants?!” - Mikey Musumeci channels his inner Derek Zoolander in hilarious rant on minuscule pizzas

Mikey Musumeci is serious about his pizza, and he'll call out anyone who makes a mockery of the fine cuisine. Well, in a fun way, at least.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has been showing off his dad joke genius on Instagram, but he took things up a notch when he channeled the mythical Derek Zoolander.

Mikey Musumeci reacted on a miniature pizza dish, which looked beautiful to say the least, and quoted Ben Stiller's iconic male model character from 2001.

He said:

"What is this a pizza for ants?! The pizza should be at least three times bigger than that one!"

Musumeci then doubled down on his hilarious Zoolander reference when he questioned how such a small piece of pizza can satisfy a full-grown man.

"How can we be expected to feed people pizza... if they can't even eat more than one bite? 🤣🤣 #zoolander," wrote Musumeci on his caption.

Musumeci, who's one of the most laidback fighters on the ONE Championship roster, referenced Zoolander's laughable reactions when the film's villain, Will Ferrell's Mugatu, presented him with a diorama for a school.

While 'Darth Rigatoni' won't ever present himself as a dangerous submission machine, he immediately changes into one when he competes.

The American star is a perfect 6-0, with four submissions, in his ONE Championship run.

Mikey Musumeci set for two super fights this year

Mikey Musumeci has always held a reputation as one of his generation's best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists, and he can further prove that distinction later this year.

The five-time BJJ world champion has two super fights lined up for June and September.

Musumeci will first face old tormentor Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight submission grappling match at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

Sousa was the last person to beat Musumeci when he submitted the latter at Who's Number One in 2021.

After his grudge match against Sousa, Musumeci jumps to another weight class to challenge Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena on September 6.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Meanwhile, tickets for ONE 168 are available at Ticketmaster.