"Learning how to punch correctly" - BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci links up with mentor and MMA great Gilbert Burns

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has stayed true to being a student of martial arts and is not shying away from adding a new dimension to his game.

Known for his lightning-quick submission finishes, 'Darth Rigatoni' recently took to Instagram to share that he has been working on his striking with his longtime mentor Gilbert Burns.

Here is what Musumeci said about training with 'Durinho':

"LEARNING FROM DURINHO ! Learning how to punch correctly from the man who gave me my black belt @gilbert_burns. Over 14 years of us training together, since I was about 13; he has been such a big mentor for me teaching me so many values and discipline I have today!"

Musumeci continued:

"I still hear in my head him yelling at me when I was tired when I was younger. 'I DONT CARE!!! KEEP GOING.' 🤣😭❤️"

This is not the first time that Musumeci has been spotted training on his striking in what might be a precursor to his jump to MMA as he has previously enlisted the help of the world-famous PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym.

Mikey Musumeci will move up in weight for his upcoming bout

ONE Championship fans know that Musumeci always enjoys challenging himself and at ONE 167 on June 7, he will have his first-ever bantamweight submission grappling bout in ONE Championship against Gabriel Sousa.

With Musumeci falling via submission the first time they met, the American star would love nothing more than to get that loss back in a similar manner inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.