"Join the dark side, we have submissions" - Fans love Mikey Musumeci's quick-witted armbar on famed coach Trainer Gae

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has always championed a fighter's lifestyle throughout his life and has been living up to his words in recent months.

Best known for his dynamic submission finishes from almost anywhere on the mat, Musumeci previously toured Thailand to brush up on his Muay Thai and has enlisted the help of the world-famous Trainer Gae.

A portion of their training session was posted on ONE Championship's Instagram and while the pair was hard at work honing the submission grappling star's striking, Musumeci pulled off a lightning-quick armbar of Trainer Gae.

Fans immediately made their thoughts heard in the comments section, joining in on Musumeci and Trainer Gae's light-hearted moment:

"Join the dark side, we have submissions 🔥😬💪"

"Show me who's boss lol 😂😂😂"

"I think that the first time Kru Gae knew fear .... 👀👀👀😳😳😳💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

"Training and having fun at the same time 😁❤️"

This is not the first time that Musumeci has been spotted in the Land of Smiles as ONE Championship recently shared a photo of him with flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Mikey Musumeci locks in for upcoming grudge match at ONE 167

The American star is set to make his bantamweight submission grappling debut against Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sousa was the last man to beat Musumeci and while that loss weighs heavily on his mind, the Cobrinha BJJ product is fully focused on getting his loss back - even if it means that he has to work on his wrestling.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.