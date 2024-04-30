“Never pulling guard again” - BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci works on his wrestling ahead of grudge match against Gabriel Sousa

Mikey Musumeci just added another dimension to his already deadly grappling game.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion recently added Greco-Roman wrestling to his arsenal for his upcoming grudge match against old tormentor Gabriel Sousa.

Musumeci will face Sousa at a non-title bantamweight submission grappling match at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena, and he enlisted the help of Olympic wrestler Roman Bravo-Young during his training camp.

"WRESTLING! I'M NEVER PULLING GUARD AGAIN 🤣 - Starting my wrestling journey. Honored to learn from my wrestling coach @romanbravoyoung and get my butted kicked!! So much fun learning wrestling! @ftcclv," posted Musumeci on Instagram.

Musumeci is one of the most lethal submission artists on the planet, and adding wrestling to his arsenal practically makes him almost unstoppable.

'Darth Rigatoni' is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship, with four submission wins against Masakazu Imanari, Osamah Almarwai, Jarred Brooks, and Shinya Aoki.

The American star was also a five-time BJJ world champion before he joined ONE Championship in April 2022.

Sousa, meanwhile, is a multi-time BJJ champion and was the last person to submit Musumeci when they squared off at Who's Number One in 2021.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Mikey Musumeci fired up to face Gabriel Sousa for the second time

Mikey Musumeci made sure to check all the bases heading into his match against Gabriel Sousa.

The American star enlisted the coaching of BJJ legend Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles ahead of his rematch against Sousa, and Musumeci is obviously fired up to meet the Brazilian star in Bangkok.

"Seven more weeks. The amount of sacrifice and discipline I had since the beginning of this year in my preparation I haven't had in many years! I have this rebel fire energy again in me. 👀 ," wrote Mikey Musumeci on Instagram.