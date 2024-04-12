"Getting stronger" - BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci looks absolutely shredded heading into revenge fight against Gabriel Sousa

Mikey Musumeci is more shredded than a julienne salad.

Two months away from his return to action at ONE 167 in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Darth Rigatoni' appears to be in the best shape of his life.

"GETTING STRONGER - 9 weeks out // Life can be challenging at times, but we must stay full of gratitude and count our blessings! One day at a time god bless everyone," Musumeci wrote on Instagram.

On Friday, June 7, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will move up to bantamweight with revenge on his mind as he meets BJJ standout Gabriel Sousa as a part of the promotion's return to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Musumeci and Sousa previously met once under the WNO banner in 2021 with the Brazilian scoring a submission victory over 'Darth Rigatoni' via a north-south choke. Musumeci has been chomping at the bit to run it back ever since. Four years later, he'll get the chance to do just that on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Gabriel Sousa is gunning for another big win over Mikey Musumeci in his ONE debut

Gabriel Sousa is one of submission grappling's most accomplished competitors. Earning his black belt in 2018 under Lucas Rocha, Sousa has amassed a record featuring 126 career wins and a slew of first-place finishes. Over the last few years, he has topped the podium at the 2019 IBJJF European Open and the 2018 ACBJJ World Championship.

He also holds victories over ONE Championship star Cleber Sousa and went toe-to-toe with reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo at the same tournament where he earned a win over Mikey Musumeci.

Will Sousa snap Musumeci's undefeated streak in ONE Championship, or will 'Darth Rigatoni' even the series and set the stage for a potential rubber match between two of the best in the gentle art?

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7.

