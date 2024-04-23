WATCH: Mikey Musumeci's total domination and inch-perfect rear-naked choke of BJJ legend Masakazu Imanari

The ONE Championship debut of Mikey Musumeci gave fans just a small glimpse of what he was capable of as a competitor.

When 'Darth Rigatoni' made his way to the promotion, he did so as one of the most celebrated and successful submission grappling competitors in the world today.

He put on a show for the ONE fans for the very first time back at ONE 156 in April of 2022 where he took on a legend of the game.

Musumeci ticked an item off the bucket list in coming up against Imanari, a cherished pioneer, who helped to advance the sport.

The performance itself is now what ONE Championship fans have come to expect from the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion as he dominated the contest and threatened with submission attempts throughout.

Once he took Imanari's back, it was only a matter of time before he found a home for the rear-naked choke which sealed the victory.

Watch the full contest below:

Mikey Musumeci has only continued to meet this high standard ever since

Mikey Musumeci may have been impressive on his ONE Championship debut but that was simply the beginning for what he would go on to achieve.

Having submitted another legend in Shinya Aoki last time out, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is seeking out new challenges.

He is now set to return at ONE 167 where he will move up a weight class to compete against Gabriel Sousa in the bantamweight division.

Sousa was the last man to beat 'Darth Rigatoni' before he joined ONE. He then went on this incredible winning streak which is sure to add some extra tension and stakes to this contest for the flyweight champ.

He will look to prove that when you step inside ONE Championship to challenge him, you're now entering his home turf.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.