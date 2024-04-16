WATCH: Mikey Musumeci's immaculate rise to the top of the submission grappling realm in ONE Championship

It may not feel like Mikey Musumeci has been a part of the ONE Championship family for a long time, but in this period of his career he has racked up six consecutive wins.

Musumeci signing with the world's largest martial arts organization was a huge statement of intent for the work that the promotion was going to put in to submission grappling.

'Darth Rigatoni' had already achieved incredible things as a jiu-jitsu competitor, earning a hall of fame-worthy career in his early 20s.

His legacy has only continued to grow as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, where he never fails to be an incredible titleholder both in and out of the ring/circle.

Mikey Musumeci is a phenomenal representative of a sport that he has dedicated his life to, and that makes him a perfect fit for this promotion.

A video by All in Boxing on YouTube dives deeper into his journey to this point, recapping his time before ONE Championship and what has happened since he first stepped foot inside the circle back at ONE 156.

The legacy of Mikey Musumeci continues to grow

Mikey Musumeci could have walked away from competition before signing with ONE Championship and he would still be a highly celebrated figure in the grappling world.

However, 'Darth Rigatoni' has continued to put on stellar performances and dominant wins all in the name of bringing more eyes to the sport of submission grappling by competing on the biggest stage possible.

This will once again be the case when he competes for the seventh time under the ONE banner at ONE 167 on June 7.

At the Impact Arena in Bangkok, the flyweight champion will move up to bantamweight in order to face an opponent that he has a score to settle with.

Gabriel Sousa was the last man to defeat Musumeci before he signed with ONE, and they will now run it back on the champ's home turf.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

