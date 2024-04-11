"It's time to do it again" - Gabriel Sousa pumped to face Mikey Musumeci for the second time in his ONE Championship debut

ONE Championship's brightest stars are set to descend upon the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7 with ONE 167 and it is set to feature an uber-competitive submission grappling bout.

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will welcome Gabriel Sousa to the promotion in a bantamweight submission grappling bout on the undercard.

For those not in the know, Sousa and Musumeci met as part of the 2021 FloGrappling WNO Championship, where the former forced the American star to tap out via north-south choke to claim victory.

Sousa is grateful for Musumeci's decision to accept the bout despite moving up in weight to face him, as he stated in an Instagram post:

"Since our first match, many people have been asking for a rematch including myself. It was my 1st good appearance competing in no-gi and a lot of things have changed since. Both of us have made huge improvements and now it's time to do it again."

He continued:

"Thank you Mikey for taking the match, [and] moving up a weight class to make it happen. I have a lot of respect [for you] and of course ONE for giving me an opportunity to be part of the show!"

Mikey Musumeci shares secrets to success

Through six bouts in his ONE Championship career, Musumeci has been undefeated. Fans are curious to know how he does it, and the Marlboro, New Jersey, native recently shared how he keeps winning.

Outside of his intense training sessions, Musumeci pointed out that it is his recovery routine that helps keep him in tip-top shape.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

