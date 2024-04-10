“This is perfect” - Flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci shares his secrets to becoming one of BJJ’s greatest

Mikey Musumeci has shared his secret to becoming one of the best BJJ practitioners in the world today — and it's not what you think.

Today, 'Darth Rigatoni' reigns as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion. That accomplishment on top of being a five-time IBJJF world champion has pundits calling him one of, if not the, greatest grapplers actively competing.

In a recent video shared on ONE Championship's Instagram, Musumeci offered some insight into what helps him through his long grueling training sessions every single day:

"Every night I eat pizza and pasta," Musumeci said. "After I train, a lot of people think, 'Oh, I'm dead when I'm training.' No. I'm actually super energetic because I eat so much at night that in the morning, I'm not hungry to eat."

In addition to his continued dominance in 'the gentle art', Mikey Musumeci is actively training in Muay Thai alongside some of the best strikers in the game today, including current ONE world titleholders Prajanchai PK Senchai and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Could we see 'Darth Rigatoni' test himself out in the 'art of eight limbs' one day? Perhaps, but for now, Musumeci will have to stay focused on taking out his next submission grappling challenger this summer.

Mikey Musumeci returns for another showdown with BJJ standout Cleber Sousa

On Friday, June 7, ONE Championship returns to Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand for a loaded night of fights at ONE 167. Airing live and free on Amazon Prime Video in North America, Mikey Musumeci will make his return to the circle for a bantamweight submission grappling showdown with Brazilian standout Gabriel Sousa.

The bout will serve as a rematch between the two, having met under the WNO banner in 2021. There, Sousa scored a shocking win over Musumeci.

Musumeci will look to take revenge against Sousa and possibly establish his dominance in another weight class.

ONE Championship fans in North America can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7.

