Combat sports athletes are no strangers to giving other martial arts a chance since it gives them an opportunity to hone their skills with the potential to showcase their evolution during fight night.

For ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, he is trying his hand at a sport that ONE Championship fans have yet to see him in - Muay Thai.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has been in Thailand for the past few weeks to train in the 'Art of Eight Limbs' at the famed PK Saenchai gym, which is most known among fans as the home of ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai.

The American star has always been open about his love for Muay Thai due to it being introduced to him at such an early age. Now at 27 years old, the national sport of Thailand appears to have rubbed off on him quite a bit.

Posting on his Instagram account, Musumeci shared the fruits of his labor with an extremely ripped physique and, apparently, a new name:

“Mikey P.K Saenchai - everyday learning ❤️🙏🏻”

Musumeci to MMA - is it possible?

The submission grappling star has been teasing a jump to MMA for quite some time now and fanned the flames of trying it out last month.

As fans are well aware, MMA is an extremely difficult sport since a fight can go all over the place - one minute fighters are on their feet and in just the blink of an eye, they could see themselves on the mat.

Musumeci would certainly have no problems fighting off his back as that is his bread-and-butter, but how he has improved in his stand-up game will surely be the ultimate factor in whether he decides to make the jump.