“I have this rebel fire energy again” - Mikey Musumeci ready to showcase skills at bantamweight against Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167

Mikey Musumeci is moving up a weight class and taking revenge on a former foe.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will go up to bantamweight to face old tormentor Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Sousa was the last person to beat Musumeci, and 'Darth Rigatoni' wants nothing but to get back at the multi-time BJJ champion.

Musumeci recently joined BJJ legend Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles' camp in preparation for his rematch against Sousa, and the American star looks prime to avenge his bitter defeat.

"Seven more weeks. The amount of sacrifice and discipline I had since the beginning of this year in my preparation I haven't had in many years! I have this rebel fire energy again in me. 👀 ," wrote Mikey Musumeci on his Instagram post.

"I never know the result of a match because all these opponents are so high level, but I know how hard I train everyday and I'm just so excited to see my progress and what I can do! Excited to challenge myself. 😍 In seven weeks i debut the new Mikey for you all and myself. God bless everyone. Let's gooo."

Sousa and Musumeci faced each other at Who's Number One in 2021, with the Brazilian star taking the stunning North South Choke submission win.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Mikey Musumeci gets promoted to a third-degree black belt under 'Cobrinha'

Mikey Musumeci's preparation for Gabriel Sousa didn't just involve hard-nosed training, it also marked a significant milestone in his career.

While training under the legendary 'Cobrinha', Musumeci was also promoted to third-degree black belt under the tutelage of the 12-time BJJ world champion.

"I've had many ups and downs, great memories, and heartbreaks, but I am still here training and learning! Jiu-jitsu is a big part of my life and will always be. Thank you to everyone that has helped me get to this point and has been a part of this journey," wrote Musumeci on Instagram.