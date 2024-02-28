“Jiu-jitsu is a big part of my life” - Mikey Musumeci becomes third-degree BJJ black belt under Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles

Continuously striving for improvement is part and parcel in the life of a combat sports athlete, and it comes as a surprise to no one that such a requirement can take a toll on the fighter.

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci knows of that struggle, and it is a challenge that he welcomes with open arms.

Most recently, Musumeci shared that he has been training with Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Rubens ‘Cobrinha’ Charles to develop an even sharper edge ahead of his next fight.

Now, he has an all-new achievement in his combat sports journey which he proudly shared on Instagram:

“Today was a very special day for me. I received my second and third degree stripes on my black belt from Professor @cobrinhacharles. WHAT AN HONOR! I have been training jiu jitsu 23 years and now am a black belt for almost a decade (received my Black Belt at 18 years old).”

He continued:

“I’ve had many ups and downs, great memories, and heartbreaks but I am still here training and learning! Jiu jitsu is a big part of my life and will always be. Thank you to everyone that has helped me get to this point and has been a part of this journey.”

Mikey Musumeci spends time in Thailand

Fighters need time to recover as well since non-stop training could burn them out to the point of exhaustion, so Musumeci took his talents to Thailand.

Prior to his training with Charles, he worked on his Muay Thai skills with the world-famous PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym, which further fanned the flames of his growing interest in eventually jumping to MMA.

Though there is no indication yet as to when that could happen, Musumeci is the type of fighter to be prepared at all times for any circumstance.