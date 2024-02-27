“We will be ready for all challenges” - Mikey Musumeci links up with BJJ legend Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles ahead of next ONE matchup

The combat sports landscape is ever-changing, and with athletes consistently putting in work to remain in peak fighting condition, they are always on the lookout for opportunities to keep improving.

Among ONE Championship’s hyper-competitive submission grappling stars, Mikey Musumeci has established himself as one of its finest competitors.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has been the standard bearer for the sport since arriving in the world’s largest martial arts promotion in 2022, posting an undefeated record through six contests.

That is certainly an impressive achievement as he has defeated the likes of legendary Japanese stars Masakazu Imanari and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki.

Although Musumeci has not yet been announced to compete anytime soon, he is by no means slacking off on his training.

In his most recent Instagram post, Musumeci revealed that he has enlisted the help of Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles, who has 12 BJJ world titles to his name:

“I have been training 23 years and I never had someone invest their time and energy the way @cobrinhacharles has. We just rolled 4 hours straight, constantly adjusting and fixing mistakes and adding new things into my game.”

He continued:

“I want to show everyone, including myself, my potential in jiu jitsu, and now I have the opportunity to do that!!! Let’s do it!!!! We will be be ready for all challenges ahead”

Mikey Musumeci’s Thailand adventures

The American star spent most of his January and February in Thailand to brush up on his Muay Thai skills, further fueling rumors of a potential jump to MMA that he has hinted at previously.

But it was not all work for Musumeci as he also spent time in the countryside alongside ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

It remains to be seen what Musumeci has in his combat future, but it stands to reason that he will only add to his already impressive resume.