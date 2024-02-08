WATCH: Mikey Musumeci shows strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai perfect amalgamation of BJJ, Muay Thai

Mikey Musumeci has no shortage of stellar performances in the world of submission grappling after training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu all his life.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has been an unstoppable force throughout his six matches and has logged submission victories over the likes of legendary Japanese grapplers Masakazu Imanari and two-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki.

But with his desire to eventually compete in MMA, having a well-rounded striking arsenal surely helps. That is exactly why he is training in Muay Thai with PK Saenchai gym in Thailand.

To ONE Championship fans, that certainly rings a bell as it is the home gym of ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai and ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is definitely making the most out of his opportunities to train with the best and Prajanchai is more than happy to help him in combining his growing Muay Thai skills with that of his grappling, even sharing on Instagram what that might look like:

“All the amazing possibilities when you add Muay Thai and Jiu Jitsu together 😈😈👹 teaching @prajanchai_pk a jiu jitsu position that I think elbows will be very nice for”

Mikey Musumeci showcases wholly new physique

It is no secret that athletes are some of the most disciplined humans to have ever walked on this earth, and Musumeci appears to have been working on his physique as well, sporting an extremely toned build.

Aside from honing his skill in the ‘Art of Eight Limbs’, Musumeci is also taking his time to see the best that the Thai countryside has to offer with him and reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon further growing their bond with one another.