"The work begins" - Flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci starts training camp for looming return to action

ONE Championship submission grappling star Mikey Musumeci has been at the forefront of the charge to help his sport gain many new fans in recent years.

'Darth Rigatoni' has consistently put on great matches where he showcases the full extent of his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) knowledge, even leading up to him claiming the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

The American star is not content with his success just yet and has enlisted the help of BJJ greats Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles and Laercio Fernandes to further hone his skills in preparation for his impending return to the ONE Circle, which he happily shared on Instagram:

"The work begins! 10 weeks until my next match @onechampionship. Every week, I will be driving 5 hours to Los Angeles to train and learn from my coach professor @cobrinhacharles who will be leading my preparation!!!"

He continued:

"I want to thank also so much professor @laercio_trovao for helping me in my preparation as well; I grew up watching him and have been a big fan for many years! So blessed to have such amazing people in my life!"

Mikey Musumeci earns third-degree BJJ black belt

At 27 years old, Musumeci is still in the thick of his prime years, and his future opponents will surely be wary of his growing BJJ game after his recent achievement.

Under the guidance of the aforementioned 'Cobrinha', Musumeci became a third-degree BJJ black belter in February.

In the Instagram post above, Musumeci did not explicitly say who his opponent will be, but if his hint of him fighting in 10 weeks holds true, it puts him on track to compete at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

