"Equivalent of Goku and Vegeta fusing" - Fans love the potential of Rodtang and Mikey Musumeci learning each other's disciplines

ONE Championship athletes are in a unique position as they can train with the very best competitors from different martial arts backgrounds. Two names taking advantage of this opportunity are Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion and flyweight Muay Thai world champion have developed quite the bond in the past few months, and they appear to be continuing to build on their skills ahead of their upcoming fights.

ONE Championship recently shared a photo of the two world titlists via Instagram after an intense training session and fans shared their excitement in the comments section:

"Their skills together would be the equivalent of Goku and Vegeta fusing"

"Find them a tag team match up..."

"Two of the greatest goats in martial arts rn"

"Mikey with the iron chin and MT [Muay Thai] skill... quite literally max stats 🔥"

Fans will get to see the two stars compete at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Musumeci takes on Gabriel Sousa in his bantamweight submission grappling debut, while 'The Iron Man' faces the ever-dangerous Muay Thai vet Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing contest.

Mikey Musumeci views friendship with Rodtang as embodiment of ONE Championship's values

Developing a close friendship like 'Darth Rigatoni' and Rodtang is mainly based on them wanting to be their very best selves and Musumeci wholeheartedly believes it.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, here's what he said about his connection with Rodtang:

"We're so connected and it almost becomes one, you know? Like what ONe Championship is all about, we are ONE. So it kind of symbolizes what ONE stands for I feel, like our friendship, me and Rodtang."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

See the full SCMP interview below: