"We're gonna shock the world" - Underdog Denis Puric says Rodtang 'has no chance' against him in kickboxing rules

Second-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric warned Rodtang Jitmuangnon that he's coming for everything he's got.

After endlessly calling out the Thai megastar,' The Bosnian Menace' finally gets his wish at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on Prime Video.

Puric and Rodtang will figure in a non-title three-round kickboxing affair inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7.

While the 39-year-old veteran would have loved to take on Rodtang under Muay Thai rules, he believes his chances of winning skyrocketed since he's supposedly a better kickboxer than 'The Iron Man'.

Denis Puric made this clear in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"That's what I'm saying, man. We're gonna make history, we're gonna shock the world and believe me it's going to happen, especially in kickboxing rules. There's no way. He has no chance in kickboxing rules against me."

Rodtang, of course, has done most of his damage in 'The Art of Eight Limbs', but has also won his two forays in kickboxing under the ONE banner.

However, Puric knows the 26-year-old champion won't be able to use his signature elbows and clinch work in kickboxing, leaving him vulnerable once their paths collide.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can witness ONE 167 free of charge, live on US Primetime.

Denis Puric won't let golden opportunity against Rodtang go to waste

The squeaky wheel certainly gets the grease. While Puric has been extremely vocal about his desire to face Rodtang, he also earned it the hard way with victories over Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Jacob Smith.

'The Bosnian Menace', of course, knows a ton of doors will open if he can defeat arguably the most durable fighter in the game today. Needless to say, he's going to capitalize on this moment and make the most out of it. Puric said in the same interview:

"It's been a long time coming but I feel like we're right where we're supposed to be especially them trying to make this a kickboxing fight because kickboxing is my world, man."

