"I have the doors open for both belts" - Denis Puric says kickboxing duel against Rodtang will keep his two-sport dream alive

Despite being at an age where many athletes have decided to pursue new ambitions, Denis Puric says he is here to stay in a bid for world championship success in ONE Championship.

And the 39-year-old Muay Thai and kickboxing stylist believes a massive win in his next assignment could set him on the right path to glory. 'The Bosnian Menace' faces Rodtang Jitmuangnon in flyweight kickboxing action at ONE 167 on June 7.

Fresh off a dominant outing against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21, the Team CSK star has reeled in three wins from five Muay Thai battles under the ONE spotlight.

Now, Denis Puric looks to test the waters in kickboxing, and there's no better war for him to kick things off than a scrap against one of the division's most complete strikers.

He shared his thoughts on his upcoming war against the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion during an interview with the South China Morning Post recently, saying:

"I'm excited, man. Either way, even if I get that it's not for a title, but I'm still excited because when I win this fight, you know, I have the doors open for both belts. So it plays out great on my end anyway."

Danial Williams won't be surprised if Denis Puric steers his way to victory against Rodtang

One athlete who will fancy a massive Denis Puric upset at ONE 167 is three-sport superstar, Danial Williams.

Though 'The Iron Man' appears to be in prime position to return to winning ways, Williams refuses to completely rule out 'The Bosnian Menace's' chances at ONE 167, as he told Sportskeeda MMA:

"They've got an almost similar height, similar style, and in those gloves, anything can happen."

Above all, given their all-action style and willingness to participate in a brawl, 'Mini T' knows Puric and Rodtang will brighten up the spectacle in a back-and-forth war in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime on June 7.