Jihin Radzuan believes Stamp’s well-roundedness will "frustrate" Denice Zamboanga in ONE 167 headliner

Fifth-ranked atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan predicts a fierce battle to unfold between Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga. The Malaysian star, however, doesn't think the challenger will have enough in her tank to overthrow the Thai megastar in their headline attraction at ONE 167.

The pair of atomweight warriors put their friendship aside in a matter of months when they go toe-to-toe inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, to determine the ONE atomweight MMA world champion in American primetime on June 7.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA, 'Shadow Cat' narrated a likely scenario between the former Fairtex Training Center teammates, further explaining why Zamboanga's best could never be enough to outplay Stamp:

"I believe Stamp will be more aggressive between the two of them. She will be looking for early striking or takedowns and she will continue to mix it up to frustrate Denice."

Given how things have panned out for the Pattaya-based athlete as of late, Jihin's idea could be bang on.

Since enduring a tough world title loss to Angela Lee at ONE X in March 2022, the three-sport queen has racked up arguably her best winning run in the all-encompassing sport.

Apart from a win against Jihin, the 26-year-old scored back-to-back and highlight-reel wins over Alyse Anderson and Ham Seo Hee to up her slate to 11-2.

The sky seems to be the limit for the striking specialist, and she's ready to turn heads once more when she headlines ONE 167 alongside Zamboanga on June 7. The card will be available at watch.onefc.com.

Jihin says Stamp and her have pushed each other to the limits at Fairtex Training Center

Apart from Stamp's team of coaches and maybe Zamboanga, no one knows the former more than Jihin Radzuan now.

The Johor Bahru native relocated to Pattaya full-time this past January to continue honing her craft alongside the divisional queen. Their working relationship dates back to the weeks after their fight at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October 2022

Reflecting on their development and alliance, Jihin told Sportskeeda MMA previously:

"We are killing each other in training. I know in training, I'm giving her a tough time in training."